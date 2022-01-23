Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

