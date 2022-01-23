Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

KRYAY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

