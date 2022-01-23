KeyCorp Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,989.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,662.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,768.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,434,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

