KeyCorp Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.37.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,013,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pure Storage by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 104,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

