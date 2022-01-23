Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

