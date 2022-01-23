Keystone Financial Group Has $252,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

