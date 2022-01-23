Keystone Financial Group Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 857,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

