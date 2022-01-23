Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,831,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,531,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

