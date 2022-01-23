Keystone Financial Group Purchases 3,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.