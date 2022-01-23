Keystone Financial Group Purchases 380 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 51.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 698,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 237,380 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after buying an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.