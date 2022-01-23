Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.