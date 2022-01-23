Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

