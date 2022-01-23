Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will post sales of $58.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $60.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kore Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,857. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

