Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 40,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $166,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $795,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

