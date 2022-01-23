Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KUASF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KUASF stock remained flat at $$8.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,592. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

