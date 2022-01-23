Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Raised to CHF 325 at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

KHNGY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

