Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

