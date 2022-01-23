Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.84.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

