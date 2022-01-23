Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $33,447.06 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24.

On Monday, November 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lantheus by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

