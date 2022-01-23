Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $45.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

