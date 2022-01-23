Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 3,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

