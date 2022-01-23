LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

