Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

