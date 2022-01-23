Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.03 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

