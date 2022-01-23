Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.46. The company had a trading volume of 167,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,960. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $268.74 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.