Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

