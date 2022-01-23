LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $7,549.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00073783 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

