Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0403 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $925,300.91 and $295,048.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,062,078 coins and its circulating supply is 22,986,651 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

