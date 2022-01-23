LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $623,339.26

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $623,339.26 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00299109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006230 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.02 or 0.01187041 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.