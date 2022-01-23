Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.22. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,978. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

