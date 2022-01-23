Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.