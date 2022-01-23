Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Lumentum stock opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $15,580,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

