Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTMNF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

FTMNF opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.