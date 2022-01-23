Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.39.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

