LUXCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $127,606.53 and $58.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,255.52 or 1.00033792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00091666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00272579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00355196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00157918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,938,305 coins and its circulating supply is 12,931,072 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.