Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

