Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 130,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000.

Shares of PAQCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

