Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

