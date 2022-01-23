Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 443.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

