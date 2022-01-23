Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

