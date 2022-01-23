MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $144,168.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.