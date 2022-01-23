MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $16.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,018. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

