Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:MRO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,564,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after buying an additional 477,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 116,578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

