Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

