Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,218.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,248.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

