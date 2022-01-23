MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.83.

MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.41 and a 200-day moving average of $420.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

