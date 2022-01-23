Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

