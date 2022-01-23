Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Marubeni alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of MARUY opened at $99.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $104.17.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marubeni (MARUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.