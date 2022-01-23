Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,596 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.21 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

