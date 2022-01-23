Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $220,000 Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

